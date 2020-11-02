PNB reports 18% decline in Q2 net profit on higher provisions

The Supreme Court on 3 September ordered an interim stay on classifying bad loans if not declared so by 31 August and banks are expected to use this relaxation in the September quarter or till the final orders are passed. The bank said that as prudent measure, it has made a contingent provision of ₹180 crore in respect of such accounts that were not classified as non-performing which includes provision for interest income aggregating to ₹85 crore reckoned in operating profit.