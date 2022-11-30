PNB to hike lending rates by 5 bps across tenures from 1st December

Effective after the announcement, the overnight MCLR has been hiked from 7.40% to 7.45%, 1-month MCLR hiked from 7.45% to 7.50%, the three-month MCLR hiked from 7.55% to 7.60%, six-month MCLR hiked to 7.75% to 7.80%, 1-year MCLR goes up from 8.05% to 8.10% and 3-year MCLR goes up from 8.35% to 8.40%. Due to the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) hike of 5 basis points, PNB customers who have taken out loans will now pay higher EMIs. On new car loans, the One Year MCLR+0.10% is presently 8.15%, and for old car loans the one-year MCLR+1.10% is presently 9.15%.