PNB to make high-value cheque verification system mandatory from April

Last year, RBI had issued guidelines to the banks to implement PPS system to safeguard customers from the fraudulent collection of high-value cheques. It instructed banks to enable the facility for all account holders issuing cheques for amounts of ₹50,000 and above. It had also said that while availing of the facility is at the account holder’s discretion, banks may consider making it mandatory for the cheque values of ₹5 lakh and above.

