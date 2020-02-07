PNB to recaliberate NPA classification and branch network as part of merger

Punjab National Bank is looking to recaliberate its non-performing loan classification and branch network following the merger with merger with United Bank of India (UBI) and Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC), according to S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao, managing director and chief executive officer.

Rao added that Reserve Bank of India has asked the state owned lender to harmonise the bad loan accounts across three banks and the ensuing provisions post the merger. PNB has already provided ₹1500 crore in the third quarter and will have to provide another ₹700-800 crore in the fourth quarter. The bank had made a provisioning of ₹4,445.36 crore for bad loans at the end of December end compared to ₹2,565.77 crore a year-ago.

“If a borrower is single borrower who is having exposure among three banks and it is an NPA, we need to look at what kind of asset it is. Suppose it is a substandard with PMB and doubtful with OBC, I’ll have to make them doubtful so there will be an increase in provisioning requirement. Second provisioning increase also happens through ageing. sometimes the NPA date in both banks, even though the borrower is same could be different. As a result, aging will happen. So all those things we have studied, and according to provisioning is done in December. There is only little amount to be done by March that could be around 700-800 crore," he added.

Rao also said that the bank is looking to rationalise 500 branches following its merger. The state owned bank will use the branch licences to open new branches elsewhere. PNB has a total of 7037 branches, Oriental bank of Commerce has 2371 branches and United bank of India has 2055 branches.

“See our objective is not to close down the branch. At the same time, we cannot run a branch which is just side by side or over and above. So what we will do is, our objective will be to first touch the branches of three banks which are located within 500 meters. Within 500 meters, if there is any branch of all the three banks, we will rationalize them before the 30th of June, 2020, that is the first point and the licenses, which we get out of that will be used in opening branches elsewhere. Then from first of July we will study more comprehensively regarding the rationalization as to how we can look at it based on the business," he said.

PNB reported a standalone net loss of f ₹492.28 crore for December quarter 2019-20 due to substantial increase in bad loan provisioning. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹246.51 crore for the same period a year ago. In the previous September quarter, the bank had a profit of ₹507.05 crore. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank stood at 16.30 per cent of gross advances as at December-end 2019, down from 16.33 per cent by the year-ago same period.

PNB is in the process of merging UBI and OBC with itself, creating the second largest PSU bank from 1 April. Rao added that 34 committees have been formed involving three banks which will look at businesses, processes, products and risk governance structure. NB has also hired consultancy firm EY (Ernst & Young) to help in the amalgamation process, Capgemini India for IT integration and Deloitte touche tohmatsu india llp for share swap ratio,

