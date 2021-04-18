Ponzi schemes never go out of fashion

MUMBAI : If I was a writer with aspirations of serving up a web-streaming series, here’s the storyline that I would propose. It’s the mid-1920s. After a crippling pandemic, the United States is seeing the kind of prosperity that it has never seen before. The financial markets are rallying. There’s a lot of easy money going around. In this environment, Bernie Madoff travels back in time and meets Charles Ponzi. Both get together to run the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time and so the story goes.