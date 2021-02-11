Poonawalla's entry in Magma to improve NIM, result in rating upgrade: Chamria

In a major deal in the NBFC sector, Adar Poonawalla -led Rising Sun Holdings has decided to acquire a majority stake in Magma Fincorp. This will result in Rising Sun Holding picking up 60% stake in the NBFC. Magma Fincorp chairman Sanjay Chamria, in an interview, says that the merger is a win-win deal for both the companies. Edited excerpts:

What is the rationale behind the deal?

Enhanced business depends on capital and it plays a vital role. It gives confidence to rating agencies, bankers and employees. We are an independent company with no corporate backing. With Poonawalla coming not only addresses the issue of capital raise but also addresses issue of corporate backing.

From next five-year vision perspective, this is the best decision for the company. We as existing promoters are investing ₹250 crore as the capital raise. ₹3200 crore will come from Rising Sun Holdings controlled by Adar Poonawalla. With this the credit rating of the company will be upgraded.

Did you receive interest from any private equity players?

We have dealt with enough private equity players over the last 12-13 years. Having one strong sponsor with strong controlling stake adds value than multiple investors who come in at different points in time. Poonawalla is coming in with controlling stake and management. They will also recruit a professional CEO. I will continue as executive chairman and my role is to ensure successful integration.

How would this merger help improve the performance of the consolidated entity?

It could improve the NIM significantly. It should result in rating upgrade and lower cost of fund. Our cost of fund is around 9.5% and their company which is just two-year old has cost of fund of 7.25%. This 2% difference on our ₹12,000 crore can result in ₹250 crore gain in a year. It will also lead to better utilisation of bank branches. They have 9 branches whereas Magma has 300 branches. Branch network can be leveraged exceedingly well and result in lowering operating expense.

