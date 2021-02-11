Poonawalla's entry in Magma to improve NIM, result in rating upgrade: Chamria

It could improve the NIM significantly. It should result in rating upgrade and lower cost of fund. Our cost of fund is around 9.5% and their company which is just two-year old has cost of fund of 7.25%. This 2% difference on our ₹12,000 crore can result in ₹250 crore gain in a year. It will also lead to better utilisation of bank branches. They have 9 branches whereas Magma has 300 branches. Branch network can be leveraged exceedingly well and result in lowering operating expense.