Business News/ Industry / Banking/  Post-merger HDFC Bank earnings beat estimates

Gopika Gopakumar

Advances grow 58% to 23.54 trillion, deposits grow 30% to 21.72 trillion

The bank saw net profit rise to 15,976 crore in the quarter ended 30 September from 10,605 crore in the year-ago period. That exceeded analysts’ estimates of 14,120 crore in a Bloomberg survey.

Mumbai: HDFC Bank Ltd on Monday reported a 51% jump in profit in the September quarter, beating analysts’ estimates, on higher other income and lower provisions.

This is India’s largest private lender’s first quarterly earnings after its $40-billion mega-merger with parent Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd came into effect on 1 July. Therefore, direct comparisons with the year-earlier figures may offer a misleading picture.

Graphic: Mint

As forecast by the management in a call with investors in September, the bank saw its net interest margin (NIM) narrow to 3.6% at the end of September from 4.1% in the preceding quarter. However, the management did not say when the bank expects to achieve 3.7-3.8% pro-forma merged NIM.

“We had indicated going into the merger, there was a build of liquidity to tide over the merger management, and 25-30 bps impact on margin is coming from there," said Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, chief financial officer of HDFC Bank. “Our margin has been 4%. Now, when you have a debt-funded balance sheet with a mix of funding, the cost of borrowing is higher than the cost of deposit. Over a period of time, deposits will replace borrowing. Then margin will start to improve," he added.

The bank’s core income grew by 30% to 27,385 crore in the quarter ended 30 September from 21,021 crore in the year earlier.

Advances grew by 58% to 23.54 trillion at the end of the September quarter. The growth in advances was largely on account of the merged book of HDFC. Deposits grew 30% to 21.72 trillion as of 30 September. Vaidyanathan said he is confident that the bank will continue its focus on adding 1 trillion in deposits every quarter. The current and savings account (Casa) ratio fell to 37.6% of total deposits as of 30 September, compared with 42.5% in the previous quarter.

Other income, or income from fees and commissions, stood at 10,708 crore at the end of September, compared with 7,596 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its gross non-performing assets increased to 31.57 trillion as of September end, compared with 18.3 trillion during the same period last year. As a percentage of total assets, gross NPAs stood at 1.34% at the end of September compared with 1.17% as of 30 June. Net NPA as a percentage of total assets stood at 0.35% as of 30 September, compared with 0.3% in the June quarter.

The management said the increase in NPAs was due to the bank restructuring 5,000 crore of its wholesale loan book of HDFC Ltd in the second quarter.

“Almost 22 bps of the 1.34% gross NPA is (from) erstwhile HDFC non-individual book (which) is current and performing. But because it is restructured and (under) RBI’s guidelines, it is NPA," Vaidyanathan said.

Total provisions stood at 2,903 crore at the end of the September quarter, compared with 3,240 crore during the corresponding period a year ago.

On Monday, shares of HDFC Bank fell 0.4% to 1,529.5.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gopika Gopakumar

Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 12:26 AM IST
