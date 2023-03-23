Powell says Fed to ‘use all of our tools’ to protect bank system1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 03:21 AM IST
There’s a need for continued monitoring to better mitigate the ‘serious difficulties at a small number of banks,’ Powell said, referring to failed lenders including Silicon Valley Bank
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the agency is prepared to “use all of our tools" to maintain safety, soundness and efficiency in the banking system following the collapse of three US lenders this month.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×