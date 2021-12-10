PPBL gets scheduled payments bank status

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Paytm Payments Bank said it can now participate in government and other large corporations issued Request for Proposals (RFP), primary auctions, fixed-rate and variable rate repos, and reverse repos, along with participation in the marginal standing facility
MUMBAI :
Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) on Thursday said it has been included in the second schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act and is now a scheduled payments bank. RBI had announced this on 7 October and said, “Paytm Payments Bank Ltd has been included in the second schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 vide notification...dated 6 September 2021 and published in the Gazette of India dated 2-8 October 2021".
Paytm Payments Bank on Thursday said it can now participate in government and other large corporations issued Request for Proposals (RFP), primary auctions, fixed-rate and variable rate repos, and reverse repos, along with participation in the marginal standing facility. It said that the bank would now also be eligible to partner in government-run financial inclusion schemes.
According to the RBI Act, banks satisfying the RBI that its affairs are not being conducted in a manner detrimental to its depositors’ interests are included in the second schedule. “We have witnessed a fast adoption of digital banking services, with users appreciating the new era of banking in India," said Satish Kumar Gupta, managing director and chief executive of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd.
The bank said in a statement that it powers 333 million Paytm Wallets and enables consumers to make payments at over 87,000 online merchants and 21.1 million in-store merchants.