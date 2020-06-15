Mumbai: Veteran banker Pralay Mondal has quit Axis bank as its retail banking head citing personal reasons, a year after he joined the bank. Mondal will step down in the month of September 2020 to pursue other opportunities, the bank said.

Mondal was hired by the current MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhury to strengthen the top leadership of the bank.

“Pralay Mondal has made significant contributions to the retail banking business during his tenure at the Bank. We thank him and wish him very best in his new endeavours," said Rajesh Dahiya, Executive Director.

“It’s an unanticipated but unavoidable development owing to some personal compulsions. It has been an absolute honour to lead the Retail Banking team at Axis and together we have achieved a lot. Axis is a strong franchise and I will proudly admire as the business continues to grow in the years to come. I got the opportunity to work with a great leadership team and I wish the Bank all the very best in all its endeavours," Mondal said in his statement.

Before joining Axis bank, Mondal was the senior vice president of retail and business banking at Yes Bank. He was credited with building HDFC Bank's highly successful retail franchise. He has around 30 years of experience across retail banking, business banking, products and technology.

“Axis Bank has a strong leadership bench and succession is well underway as we continue to progress on our growth agenda." added Dahiya.

