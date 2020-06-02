Pressure on foreign banks to cut India exposure grows after Moody's downgrade

An analyst at a credit rating agency said that most of the time when a foreign bank originates a large loan in India, a lot of that gets booked overseas because domestic branches do not have that much capital to disburse the entire loan. “Foreign banks will now look to downsell some of these large loans as the country's risk will go up. That said, these banks were already adopting a wait and watch strategy owing to India’s handling of the covid-19 situation and the consequent economic impact," the analyst said.