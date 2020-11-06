Pressure on margins here to stay, says Bank of India CEO

Mumbai: State-owned Bank of India (BoI) expects pressure on its margins to continue given the lack of credit demand and transmission of interest rate cuts, said its chief executive A.K. Das.

The bank’s domestic net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability, stood at 2.88% in the September quarter, an improvement of 15 basis points (bps) from the sequential quarter.

“The margin pressure is here to stay because rate transmissions are happening. There is also a lot of competition in the market and demands are also not that great, especially from the manufacturing side," Das said on Friday after announcing the bank’s September quarter financial results.

According to Das, the bank will attempt to cover up for the low margins through volume growth in loans. However, credit demand has remained muted for several quarter now and has shown a slight pickup in the festive season, probably driven by some amount of pent-up demand. In Q2 FY21, the bank’s aggregate credit growth was at 8.19% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹4.07 trillion.

“So, once our volumes grow, I think we will be able to overcome the margin pressure considerably and to that extent our margins will continue to hover between 2.75-3%," he added.

The bank, expects to expand its loan book by 7% in FY21 as against a deposit growth of 10% for the full year. Despite a steady decline in deposit rates, banks are seeing substantial inflow of deposits as the pandemic forces households to save more. Bank of India witnessed an aggregate deposit growth of 17.28% y-o-y to ₹6.07 trillion.

“Mostly, it (credit) will be driven by the retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) segments and government-backed accounts because there is not much corporate credit demand as of now. It is still an evolving situation and we will have to see in another one-two months down the line," said Das.

The bank on Friday reported a net profit of ₹526 crore in the three months to September, up 97.7% from the same period last year, owing to higher interest income and other income. However, the bank also reported 47% y-o-y growth in provisions for bad loans in the quarter.

