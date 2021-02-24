Private banks can get govt business, embargo lifted

OPEN APP
FM mentioned that all banks can now be equal partners in development of the Indian economy
1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 04:25 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Private banks can now be equal partners in development of the Indian economy, said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The Centre has lifted the restrictions on grant of government businesses to private banks, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday. "Embargo lifted on grant of Govt business to private banks. All banks can now participate," finance minister posted on Twitter.

She further mentioned that all banks can now be equal partners in development of the Indian economy. "Private banks can now be equal partners in development of the Indian economy, furthering Govt's social sector initiatives, and enhancing customer convenience," Sitharaman said in a tweet.

Commenting on the move, Uday Kotak, chief executive officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "I welcome this progressive reform. It will enable the banking sector to serve customers better. Private and public sector must both work towards sustainable development of India."

