Private banks can get govt business, embargo lifted

Private banks can get govt business, embargo lifted1 min read . 04:25 PM IST
- Private banks can now be equal partners in development of the Indian economy, said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Centre has lifted the restrictions on grant of government businesses to private banks, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday. "Embargo lifted on grant of Govt business to private banks. All banks can now participate," finance minister posted on Twitter.
The Centre has lifted the restrictions on grant of government businesses to private banks, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday. "Embargo lifted on grant of Govt business to private banks. All banks can now participate," finance minister posted on Twitter.
She further mentioned that all banks can now be equal partners in development of the Indian economy. "Private banks can now be equal partners in development of the Indian economy, furthering Govt's social sector initiatives, and enhancing customer convenience," Sitharaman said in a tweet.
She further mentioned that all banks can now be equal partners in development of the Indian economy. "Private banks can now be equal partners in development of the Indian economy, furthering Govt's social sector initiatives, and enhancing customer convenience," Sitharaman said in a tweet.
Commenting on the move, Uday Kotak, chief executive officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "I welcome this progressive reform. It will enable the banking sector to serve customers better. Private and public sector must both work towards sustainable development of India."
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.