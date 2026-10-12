Private banks’ inoperative Jan Dhan accounts rise led by HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank

The number of inoperative accounts under the government’s flagship financial inclusion scheme rose at private sector banks even as their share of total accounts declined, raising questions about whether expanded banking access is translating into sustained usage.

Private lenders had 8.95 million inoperative Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts as of 23 September 2026, up 1.06 million, or 13.43%, from a year earlier, according to government data reviewed by Mint. HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank recorded particularly sharp increases.

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The proportion of inoperative accounts at private banks fell to 36% from 39% over the year, indicating that the absolute number of inactive accounts grew even as the overall account base expanded.

HDFC Bank’s inoperative accounts jumped 94% to 1.03 million from 530,000, while Kotak Mahindra Bank’s rose 59% to 620,000 from 390,000. The proportion of inoperative accounts at HDFC increased to 16% from 10%, while Kotak’s rose to 51% from 36%.

With 3.46 million inoperative accounts, ICICI Bank had the highest proportion of such accounts among listed private sector lenders, at 62%, but down from 66% a year earlier. Its inoperative account count rose from 3.30 million in September 2025.

Account access is not enough The rise in absolute numbers does not necessarily mean that more accounts are becoming inactive at the same pace. Accounts opened during recent enrolment drives are also ageing into the inoperative category.

“The absolute rise partly reflects account ageing. Accounts opened in recent drives are crossing the two-year inactivity mark, which is why even if the ratio is falling in some cases, the absolute numbers are increasing,” said Vivek Iyer, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat.

Across public and private sector banks, including sponsored regional rural banks (RRBs), the number of inoperative PMJDY accounts rose to 154.17 million as of 23 September 2026, from 150.62 million a year earlier.

Public sector banks and their sponsored RRBs recorded a smaller increase of 1.7% in inoperative accounts, to 145.22 million from 142.73 million. Their inoperative-account ratio remained unchanged at 26%, against 36% at private sector banks.

The programme had 594.9 million beneficiaries and deposits of ₹3.198 trillion as of 12 October 2026, according to the official PMJDY portal. Launched on 28 August 2014, the scheme aims to provide basic banking services, particularly to people previously excluded from the formal financial system.

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The Reserve Bank of India classifies a savings or current account as inoperative when there have been no customer-induced transactions for more than two years. These include financial and certain non-financial transactions initiated by account holders.

For banks, the challenge is to turn access into regular use while ensuring that efforts to reactivate dormant accounts do not create fresh risks.

“Having said this, two concerns stand out. First, an account that sits idle delivers inclusion on paper only, so banks need to link onboarding to a first use case such as DBT credits, UPI or micro-insurance. This will ensure not just inclusion but also usage. Second, dormant zero-balance accounts are as attractive to fraudsters as mule accounts. Reactivation should be treated as a high-risk event, with fresh KYC and monitoring of early transactions, not just a routine unfreeze, else banks end up with a new problem in their hands while addressing inclusion,” added Iyer.

Charan Singh, founder of Egrow Foundation, cited several possible reasons for inactivity, including migration, documentation difficulties and the expansion of digital payments.

“The incidence of inoperative accounts could be for various reasons: extensive growth of digital payments in the last decade, migration and geographical mobility, documentation difficulties, improvement in living standards, and lack of attractive financial products,” Singh said.

“The banks need to pursue these account holders, and understand the requirements of the specific segment of the people associated with inoperative accounts. Customer outreach and KYC simplification could also help. However, I do not fear that an inoperated account could be resulting in financial exclusion, because many more channels of inclusiveness is in operations,” Singh added.

Queries emailed on Sunday evening to the Department of Financial Services secretary, the Ministry of Finance, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, 12 public sector banks, including the lenders cited above, and the Indian Banks’ Association remained unanswered at press time.

Divergent trends The overall stability in the inoperative-account ratio at public sector banks masks substantial differences among lenders.

Union Bank of India and Bank of India reported the highest ratios among public sector banks, at 36% each, up from 33% a year earlier. Union Bank’s inoperative accounts increased to 14.24 million from 12.13 million, while Bank of India’s rose to 13.51 million from 11.99 million.

UCO Bank recorded a sharp increase, with inoperative accounts rising to 2.41 million from 1.48 million and the ratio climbing to 15% from 10%. Central Bank of India’s count rose to 6.09 million from 5.67 million, while its ratio increased to 31% from 29%.

Bank of Baroda’s inoperative accounts increased to 25.51 million from 23.98 million, although its ratio remained unchanged at 27%. Canara Bank’s count rose to 10.02 million from 9.03 million, with the ratio unchanged at 29%.

Other lenders also reported increases. Bank of Maharashtra’s inoperative accounts rose to 2.64 million from 2.45 million, while its ratio remained at 20%. Punjab & Sind Bank’s count increased to 0.32 million from 0.25 million, with the ratio rising to 11% from 9%.