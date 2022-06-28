Private banks lead the expansion of India's banking network

Several realignments are underway in the space of government-owned banks. As many as six of the top 20 banks by branches have had to absorb other government-owned banks following directives from the government. This has caused their branch network to increase, but this is more in the nature of an existing branch being reassigned. They are now rationalizing their networks. Even private banks have embarked on acquisitions (for example, IndusInd taking over Bharat Financial), some of which has led to new branches being created.