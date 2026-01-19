Despite RBI’s latest repo cut, private banks see margins holding up in Q4
Subhana Shaikh , Anshika Kayastha 4 min read 19 Jan 2026, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Private sector banks are poised to maintain stable net interest margins in Q4 FY26, despite a 25-bps Reserve Bank of India rate cut in December.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Private sector banks are signalling that net interest margins (NIMs) are likely to remain resilient in the March quarter, even as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) 25 basis point (bps) repo rate cut last month begins to transmit more fully into lending rates.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story