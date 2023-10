Most banks saw 20% growth in their loan books during the second quarter, led by retail loans. However, unsecured loans grew even stronger, at 35-40%.

Banks’ net interest margins, which represent the return they earn on their interest-earning assets, have been shrinking recently due to their rising cost of deposits. ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank have all experienced a sequential drop of 20-35 basis points in their net interest margins. Despite this, their margins continue to be healthy when compared to the previous year.

A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The share of current and savings accounts (CASA) in total deposits continued to fall for most banks, adding to margin contraction.

ICICI Bank reported a 36% jump in net profit to ₹10,261 crore, while Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 24% increase to ₹3,191 crore during the September quarter.

“Margins contract due to higher cost of deposits. Margin compression has resulted in a fall in net interest income by 3.3%. Otherwise, it would have been 4.5% growth. NIM (net interest margin) is a function of loan spreads, which have compressed. Term deposit (TD) deposit repricing had to be absorbed. From here on, we don’t see TD repricing affecting margins. The CASA ratio has seen a downward trajectory. Any drop in CASA balances results in NIM compression. We see improvement in CASA ratio going forward," said Niranjan Banodkar, chief financial officer, Yes Bank, after the earnings announcement.

Overall asset quality remained steady, but slippages in the small-ticket unsecured loan portfolio saw a sharp rise. RBL Bank, for instance, saw a sequential rise in credit card slippages to the extent of ₹334 crore in the second quarter compared to ₹312 crore in the previous quarter. The Yes Bank management also cautioned about the rise in unsecured loans in small-ticket personal loans in the sub- ₹50,000 loan category.

“On unsecured loans, we have seen slight deterioration. These are early days, but we do find that delinquency is on a rising trend. Compared to six months ago, we are seeing a larger part of the portfolio in the 30-plus days past due (category)," said Prashant Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer, Yes Bank, adding the bank has taken necessary steps to tighten the underwriting policy.

Yes Bank saw a fresh bad loan addition of ₹1,199 crore for Q2FY24 compared to ₹1430 crore in the previous quarter. Yes Bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total NPAs stood at 2% as of 30 September 2023. RBL, on the other hand, saw a fresh bad loan addition of ₹541 crore in the second quarter compared to ₹555 crore in the previous quarter. RBL’s gross NPAs as a percentage of total NPAs stood at 3.12% as of 30 September.