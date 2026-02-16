Private banks up the ante on campus hiring in hunt for niche, tech expertise
Engineering and business campuses in India are experiencing a revival in recruitment, particularly from banks. The focus is on global capability centres, wealth management and technology roles, indicating a shift towards digital banking and a demand for specialized talent in the financial sector.
MUMBAI : The banking hiring cycle has turned, as India’s top campuses are feeling the momentum again and premier engineering and business schools are humming. In the hushed corridors of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campuses and the polished atriums of top business schools, recruiters from private lenders and foreign banks are back in force, testing and interviewing candidates, and handing out offer letters to the best fits.