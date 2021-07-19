Private lenders seen trouncing public sector banks in India’s recovery

State bank bad-loan ratios remain elevated compared to their private peers despite declines in recent years. Apart from the largest lender State Bank of India, the other four top state banks’ bad-loan ratios were in a 9% to 14% range, compared to 1.3% at the end of March for top private lender HDFC Bank, the lowest among banks. That metric for SBI stood at 4.98%, better than state peers. HDFC Bank, the first major lender to kick off earnings season, registered a bad loan ratio of 1.47% at the end of June, it said Saturday.