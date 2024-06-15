Private lenders take lead in employee strength ahead of PSU peers

“The private sector banks in the last year decided to focus on “Bharat" and, therefore, went beyond tier-II cities with retail and micro finance banking, which needed a large number of people," said Monica Agrawal, managing director (financial services), Asia Pacific and India lead, board & CEO services at search firm Korn Ferry. “They had already adopted the digital banking method over the last two years and now had to reach out into the hinterland, which led to a spike in recruitments."