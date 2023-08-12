Private markets firms see big buying opportunities in bank distress

Private markets firms are increasingly setting their investment sights on banks as traditional lenders retreat and the recent regional banking crisis weighs on balance sheets. But they are positioning themselves as friend rather than foe.

“We have gone from not only being a great customer and partner of the banking system to a true collaborator," Apollo Global Management Chief Executive Marc Rowan said on the firm’s most recent earnings call, adding: “We are also very symbiotic. Recall that we want the asset, but do not want what the bank typically wants, which is the customer."

Private-equity executives highlighted the growing bank opportunity in their most recent quarterly earnings reports, which showed the deal-making slowdown’s toll on fees and fundraising, but also how firms aim to compete in an arms race for assets.

Regulators’ push to shore up larger banks’ financial cushions stands to benefit private-equity giants, a move decried by some large bank executives. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said during the bank’s recent earnings call that tighter reserve requirements on banks would be great news for hedge funds, private equity and private credit.

“They’re dancing in the streets," said Dimon, who played a key role in attempts to rescue San Francisco-based First Republic Bank earlier this year. JPMorgan ultimately bought the failed lender.

Alternative credit deals with regional banks offer one area of potential growth in an otherwise slow mergers and acquisitions landscape, according to Michael Arougheti, CEO of Ares Management.

Ares in June acquired a $3.5 billion portfolio of specialty-finance loans from PacWest Bancorp, which has since agreed to be acquired by Banc of California, another regional bank.

“The number of conversations that we’re having around these types of transactions has been increasing, and it’s showing up first and foremost in our alternative credit business," Arougheti said during the firm’s latest earnings call. “I would expect this to be a theme for the next year or two, not month or two."

Ares ended the quarter with about $378 billion of managed assets, on track to meet or exceed its target of at least $500 billion by 2025, Arougheti said.

Meanwhile, KKR said this week that it would acquire from Synovus Bank a $373 million portfolio of prime auto loans, or those from borrowers with good credit scores. In a statement announcing the deal, KKR officials spoke of a significant opportunity for such asset-based finance deals as traditional lenders focus on optimizing their balance sheets and increasing liquidity.

Connor Teskey, president of Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management, said during his firm’s second-quarter earnings call that the real opportunity lies in lending alongside the banks.

“We could look to help those banks deploy more capital to their clients while also servicing our pools of capital, particularly our insurance clients," Teskey said, adding that firms with established bank relationships such as Brookfield would have an edge over competitors.

“We are well-known to them. We are partners in many of our businesses already, and it’s that familiarity with how we like to invest and how we conduct our operations that really puts us in the pole position for these types of partnerships."

Blackstone President Jonathan Gray said during a recent earnings call that his firm was working with banks and others facing lending constraints in areas like home improvement and auto finance.

“If [banks are] making 5-, 7-, 10-year home improvement or equipment finance loans, to have a partner like us to take some of those makes a lot of sense," he said, adding that Blackstone already has five partnerships totaling $6 billion closed or in process with banks or other originators and plans to add more.

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman said such opportunities extended beyond the U.S. banks.

“Everybody is feeling the pinch from regulatory pressure," Schwarzman said. “They like to keep their customer. They like to keep producing assets, but they just don’t have the balance sheets to hold all of them. So, that’s a particularly interesting area for us."

