Private markets firms see big buying opportunities in bank distress
Summary
- Executives from publicly listed buyout firms including Apollo, Ares, and Blackstone predict more transactions with banks during recent earnings calls
Private markets firms are increasingly setting their investment sights on banks as traditional lenders retreat and the recent regional banking crisis weighs on balance sheets. But they are positioning themselves as friend rather than foe.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more