The surprise profit surge at private sector banks

HDFC Bank had the highest share in restructuring among private lenders at ₹17,395 crore, followed by Yes Bank at ₹6,184 crore and ICICI Bank at ₹4,156 crore. What is worrying is that HDFC Bank saw many write-offs and slippages from the first restructured loan pile. As a result, restructured loans have risen to 1.35% of the total book from 0.8% in the previous quarter. Nearly 80% of the fresh restructuring has been from retail loans. “The bank did take a proactive and empathetic stance in this as well, and we have extended this regulatory lead for several affected customers. We have carried out a similar exercise of monitoring this particular portfolio and the potential risk that could be estimated. And this was determined through our ongoing analytics on all these borrowers, their pre- and post-restructuring behaviour, inputs from other data sources, their banking account performance and, again, bureau sources. Our assessment of this particular portfolio, using this methodology, indicates a peak potential impact of 10 basis points (bps) to 20 bps at any point in time," said Jimmy Tata, head, credit and market risk, HDFC Bank.