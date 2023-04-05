Private banks post strong credit, deposit growth in Q4

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect credit growth of 15.7% in FY23, and 13.3% in FY24. In a note to clients on 4 April, Motilal analysts said deposit rates have risen sharply over the past few months, but the gap between credit and deposit growth still remains high. “While we expect a stable-positive bias in margins in Q4 FY23, a rise in the cost of deposits and further rate hikes would influence the margin trajectory in FY24. Margins are likely to see some pressure in FY24."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}