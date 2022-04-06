This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Seen as the panacea for India's bad loan menace, NARCL was set up on 7 July 2021. The setting up of the bad bank is part of the government's efforts to clean up India's financial system, which is sitting on one of the biggest piles of bad assets in the world
MUMBAI: Banks have missed the 31 March deadline to transfer the first tranche of toxic assets to the newly-formed bad bank because of procedural delays, Union Bank of India chief executive Rajkiran Rai G said on Wednesday.
Lenders now hope to transfer ₹50,000 crore worth of bad loans to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) by the end of April, said Rai, also the former chairman of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). He said it is likely that the first transaction will happen in another week.
“There are a lot of rules and regulations that have to be followed. Till 31 March, the capitalisation was happening and certain permission for private banks were in the pipeline," he said, adding that those approvals have now been received and the bad bank is fully capitalized.
In January, State Bank of India's chairman Dinesh Khara had announced that the bad bank has received all requisite regulatory approvals and lenders plan to transfer at least ₹50,000 crore worth of non-performing assets (NPAs) by 31 March.
Rai said on Wednesday that NARCL would soon appoint a chief executive.
Lobby group IBA had sought applications for this post. It was reported that while incumbent chief Padmakumar Nair may also apply for the role, fresh applications had to be invited as public sector entities are mandated to run open selection processes.
“The process of identification of (bad loan) accounts is also continuing and a team is working on it . Mostly they are on deputation from different banks," said Rai.
Seen as the panacea for India’s bad loan menace, NARCL was set up on 7 July 2021. The setting up of the bad bank is part of the government’s efforts to clean up India’s financial system, which is sitting on one of the biggest piles of bad assets in the world. Transferring soured loans to NARCL will allow banks to cut their losses and renew lending.
While the plan to form a bad bank and clean up bank balance sheets was announced in the Union Budget last year, the delay was on account of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) unhappiness over the proposed structure. Lenders had to then tweak the structure and present a revised proposal to the regulator.
