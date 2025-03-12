Promoter Hinduja backs IndusInd Bank’s MD, says lender’s balance sheet strong
Summary
- IndusInd Bank flagged discrepancies worth about ₹1,530 crore in its derivatives account balances. Ashok Hinduja, chairman of IndusInd International Holdings Ltd, emphasized that the bank’s net worth is around ₹65,000 crore, and the lender would absorb any setback arising from these discrepancies.
Mumbai: Ashok Hinduja, chairman of IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), the promoter of IndusInd Bank, expressed complete confidence in the ability of the bank’s managing director (MD) and chief executive officer Sumant Kathpalia to steer the bank through its challenges. Hinduja’s backing came on a day when IndusInd Bank’s stock dropped 27.17% to its 52-week low. In an interview with Mint, Hinduja pointed out that the bank’s net worth of ₹65,102 crore and other key metrics were adequate to absorb any setbacks arising from discrepancies of approximately ₹1,530 crore in the derivatives account balances. Edited excerpts: