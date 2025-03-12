Promoter Hinduja backs IndusInd Bank’s MD, says lender’s balance sheet strong

The question of confidence is only because of the hit to the bank, but the balance sheet is strong. The bank has also guided that it will continue to report a profit in Q4FY25 after adjusting for all this. The net worth is around ₹65,000 crore and a hit of ₹1,500 crore is not very big. Then there is also the question of hiking the promoter stake to 26% from 15%. RBI has given us in-principle approval but there are procedures, so we’re awaiting the final approval now.