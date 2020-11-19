Proposed LVB-DBS merger enthuses global ratings agencies

MUMBAI: Global rating agencies believe that the proposed merger of capital-starved Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with the Indian arm of Singapore’s DBS Bank is favourable for both the lenders.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed merging LVB with the Indian arm of Singapore’s DBS Bank. As part of the amalgamation, DBS Bank India will bring in fresh capital of ₹2,500 crore. The regulator had put the private-sector lender under prompt corrective action (PCA) in September last year, and the search for a white knight had been on since then.

S&P Global Ratings said the merger deal is positive for India's banking sector and will bring much-needed relief for LVB, which has been struggling for many years. “We believe the RBI took into account DBIL's healthy balance sheet and capitalization when considering potential suitors for LVB," S&P said.

The central bank had issued DBS India a banking license on 4 October, 2018. As on 30 June, DBIL’s total regulatory capital was ₹7,109 crore and its gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) and net NPAs were low at 2.7% and 0.5%, respectively. The lender’s capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) was at 15.99%.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank, with market of share of just about 0.2%, is the only non-government-owned bank under PCA. Recently, shareholders of LVB at their annual meeting ousted seven directors of the bank, including its managing director and chief executive. The RBI had to step in and appoint a panel comprising three independent directors.

While LVB, which has been scouting for capital for almost two years now, gets a lifeline, DBS Bank’s India subsidiary will get access to over ₹20,000 crore of low-cost deposits.

Fitch Ratings, in a statement, said the proposed takeover of LVB by DBS Bank India is not large enough to immediately affect DBS's credit ratings.

"We regard LVB's branches as one of its most coveted residual assets for a foreign buyer and believe the ready-made platform that will enable deeper market penetration is the key draw for DBS," it said.

Fitch said DBS is pivoted to a hybrid physical-digital approach and aims to build out more than 100 physical touchpoints across India by the end of the year. The proposed acquisition, it said, dovetails with the bank's stated strategy and could significantly accelerate its ambitions in India upon successful integration to help it reap growth opportunities in the medium term.

"LVB's balance sheets amount to less than 1% of DBS's risk-weighted assets (RWA), assets and equity, meaning it will not immediately affect the group's asset quality, profitability or capitalisation and, consequently, its credit ratings," said Fitch.

Rating agency Moody’s also said the merger will strengthen DBS’s business position in India by adding new retail and small and medium-sized customers. Moody’s estimated that DBS India's customer deposits and net loans will increase 50%-70% following the merger.

"LVB will also add around 500 branches to DBS India's 27 branches. India is one of DBS’s priority markets, and the acquisition of LVB fits DBS’s expansion strategy. We estimate that the merger will increase DBS’s net loans in India to around 1.5% of group loans, from 0.9% as of 30 June 2020," it said.

