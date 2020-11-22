Pros and cons of banking licences for big businesses

The RBI panel spoke to experts on the issue: “All the experts except one [said] that large industrial houses should not be allowed to promote a bank." The corporate governance in Indian companies isn’t up to international standards and “it will be difficult to ring-fence the non-financial activities of the promoters," the experts said. There will also be a risk of promoters giving loans to selves. Before the bank nationalization happened in 1969, some of the private banks were owned by large corporates. Prof. Amol Agrawal of Ahmedabad University points out that back then, big industrialists used to give loans to themselves.