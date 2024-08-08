Sumant Kathpalia, CEO of IndusInd Bank said during its Q1 earnings call that some stress will be seen in the card business in the next two quarters. “If you look at the 60-plus and 30-plus DPDs, the 30-plus looks 7% right now. So, it's not looking completely good. You will see some flows which will happen on the card business," said Kathpalia, adding that things are under control. DPD refers to days past due.