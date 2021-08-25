FM Sitharaman says have urged banks to extend assistance to the fintech sector

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is in Mumbai, met heads of public sector banks (PSBs) today to review the financial performance of the lenders and progress made by them in supporting the pandemic hit economy. This is the first visit by the finance minister since the onset of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.
Sitharaman on Tuesday interacted with industry captains at a Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) interaction held in Mumbai. The Government is committed to working towards ensuring policy certainty, FM said.
Nirmala Sitharaman: Key updates
- Govt will have a bare minimum presence in the ‘strategic sectors’. Banks & financial services have been identified as strategic sectors: FM.
- The direct overseas listing is still under discussion, we are in talks with interested players: Tarun Bajaj, Revenue Secretary.
- Pension payouts to bank employees could increase to ₹30,000- ₹35,000 from the earlier cap of ₹9284: DFS Secretary.
- PSBs’ contribution for employee pensions under NPS hiked to 14 pc from 10 pc earlier, says DFS Secretary.
- There will be credit outreach in every district of the country this year: FM Sitharaman.
- Collectively, PSBs have done well and have come out of Prompt Corrective Action despite service extended during a pandemic: FM.
- Deposits piling up in states of eastern India, but credit needs to be expanded: FM Sitharaman.
- Banks have expressed concerns about CASA deposits piling up in eastern areas: FM Sitharaman.
- Collectively public sector banks have done well: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
- Banks have been asked to create state-wise plans for the North East focusing on logistics, exports from the area: FM.
- Banks have been asked to come up with special plans for northeast states: FM.
- The fintech sector also requires banking support: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
- A lot of the sunrise sectors need a lot of banking requirments: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
- Had a closed-door meeting with industry leaders on Tuesday: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
- Had a discussion with banks so the requirements of exporters can be well addressed: FM.