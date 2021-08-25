FM Sitharaman says have urged banks to extend assistance to the fintech sector

The finance minister had said the government is ready to do everything required to revive and support economic growth hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is in Mumbai, met heads of public sector banks (PSBs) today to review the financial performance of the lenders and progress made by them in supporting the pandemic hit economy. This is the first visit by the finance minister since the onset of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Sitharaman on Tuesday interacted with industry captains at a Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) interaction held in Mumbai. The Government is committed to working towards ensuring policy certainty, FM said.

Nirmala Sitharaman: Key updates