Three public sector banks may put government stake on sale via QIPs in FY26
Summary
- At least three of the five public sector banks with more than 75% government ownership are expected to raise capital through qualified institutional placements in 2025-26
NEW DELHI : Three of the five state-run banks, which have yet to bring the government ownership below 75% and meet the market regulator's 25% minimum public shareholding norm, are expected to raise capital through qualified institutional placements (QIPs) in 2025-26, said two people close to discussions.