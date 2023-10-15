PSBs asked to focus on robust risk management practices

New Delhi: The government has asked public sector banks to focus on robust risk management practices and mitigate cyber security risk as part of the three-year strategic roadmap designed for them to further strengthen the sector and prevent build up of bad debts.

A review of banks by the finance ministry is expected later this month that will evaluate reform goals of each bank individually and prepare a medium-term strategy to maintain the positive momentum in the banking sector, two persons aware of the development said.

As part of the strategy, banks will further use technology to process automation across every domain including back-office operations. Banks will also strengthen their underwriting processes and increase coverage of early warning systems (EWS) to identify and reach out to high-risk borrowers preventing any build-up of bad debts that have been successfully arrested by several banks over past few years. “We will individually discuss with each bank on the steps taken by them to strengthen their underwriting systems and make banking operations smooth and efficient with a robust risk reporting structure. A strategy will be prepared thereafter on the basis of the strengths and capabilities of each bank with focus on keeping a check on bad loans without obstructing credit flows," said one of the two persons quoted above.

Query sent to the finance ministry and financial services secretary remained unanswered till the press time.

The move comes in the backdrop of public sector banks reporting vastly improved performance over the last few quarters with the overall net profit of 12 PSU banks in the Q1 of FY24 surging to ₹34,418 crore as compared to a net profit of ₹15,307 crore recorded in the Q1 of FY23. Also, PSBs have made significant improvement in their asset quality, with gross NPAs declining from the peak of 14.6% in March 2018 to 5.53% in December 2022.

“We want that the positive momentum maintained by PSBs is not lost out for want of stronger risk management practices and poor underwriting abilities," said a government official asking not to be named.

Besides, Reserve Bank of India in its recent Financial Stability Report has said that the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of the country’s scheduled commercial banks, which declined to a 10-year low of 3.9% in March 2023, is expected to fall further to 3.6% by March 2024 but could rise sharply if country’s macroeconomic environment worsened.

The government is also likely to ask PSBs to recalibrate their internal credit rating systems so that they know their borrowers better. Also, banks would be told to change their collection and recovery processes that is good at anticipating delinquencies and take corrective steps in advance.

The banks would also be told use multi-modal collection and recovery channels that makes collections and recovery processes smoother. This may involve use of call centre like facilities and other outsourced agencies as also bringing in dedicated officers for the process.

