PSBs Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank hike key lending rates across tenures after RBI MPC verdict; Check dates here

Leading public-sector banks (PSBs) Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, and UCO Bank have hiked their marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) across tenures, making most consumer loans costlier. The move comes one after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s rate-setting panel announced its monetary policy verdict where it kept the benchmark interest rates at 6.50 per cent for the ninth straight meeting.