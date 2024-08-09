PSBs Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank hike key lending rates across tenures after RBI MPC verdict; Check dates here

  • State-run Canara Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank of Baroda have hiked their key lending rates across tenures a day after RBI's MPC policy decision

Nikita Prasad
Published9 Aug 2024, 09:15 PM IST
Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, and UCO Bank have hiked their key lending rates
Leading public-sector banks (PSBs) Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, and UCO Bank have hiked their marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) across tenures, making most consumer loans costlier. The move comes one after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s rate-setting panel announced its monetary policy verdict where it kept the benchmark interest rates at 6.50 per cent for the ninth straight meeting.

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 09:15 PM IST
