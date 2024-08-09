Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  PSBs Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank hike key lending rates across tenures after RBI MPC verdict; Check dates here

PSBs Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank hike key lending rates across tenures after RBI MPC verdict; Check dates here

Nikita Prasad

  • State-run Canara Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank of Baroda have hiked their key lending rates across tenures a day after RBI's MPC policy decision

Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, and UCO Bank have hiked their key lending rates

Leading public-sector banks (PSBs) Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, and UCO Bank have hiked their marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) across tenures, making most consumer loans costlier. The move comes one after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s rate-setting panel announced its monetary policy verdict where it kept the benchmark interest rates at 6.50 per cent for the ninth straight meeting.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
