State-owned lenders have sanctioned loans worth ₹40,416 crore under the emergency credit line guarantee scheme, out of which, 52% of the credit has already been disbursed, as of June 18, the finance ministry said.

“As of 18 June 2020, PSBs have sanctioned loans worth ₹40,416 crore under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, out of which ₹21,028.55 crore has already been disbursed," the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office said in a tweet on Friday.

The government has been prodding banks to increase credit disbursal to support small businesses as the imposition of the nationwide lockdown disrupted businesses and brought economic activity to a standstill. Since the beginning of the month, Sitharaman already met heads of public and private sector banks, as well as non-bank lenders to implement ECLGS to provide liquidity support to small businesses. The minister had also urged them to maintain proactive outreach at branch level and keep forms for ECLGS simple and formalities at minimum.

Out of the total loans sanctioned,the country's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) sanctioned ₹15,950 crore, out of which ₹10,667 crore has been disbursed. PNB sanctioned ₹4,270 crore, out of which ₹1,366 crore has been disbursed, data shared by the finance ministry showed. BoB disbursed over 31% of the total amount of loans sanctioned-- ₹4,986 crore.

ECLGS was announced as a part of the government’s ₹20 trillion financial package to help the poor and the small businesses tide over the covid-19 crisis. This collateral-free loan is expected to enable small businesses to pay salaries, rent, and restocking expenses.

