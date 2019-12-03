PSBs disburse 2.39 lakh crore credit in November, says Fin Min

To increase access to funds, public sector banks (PSBs) disbursed as much as ₹2.39 lakh crore credit in November to non-bank lenders, large and small businesses, as well as the farmers, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Outreach camps or loan melas were conducted in two phases, across 374 districts in the country in October that resulted in credit disbursement of ₹2.52 lakh crore during that month, ministry said. This included loans disbursed from camps as well as bank branches.

In a bid to improve consumer demand in the face of a deep downturn in the economy, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in September prodded state-owned lenders to reach out to customers and signal their willingness to lend, following the prudential norms, during the festive season of October .

“The strong outreach effort of PSBs has continued in November as well, with disbursement of ₹2.39 lakh crore to MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), NBFCs (Non-banking financial companies), corporates, retail and agriculture sector borrowers. This has raised the total disbursement by PSBs to these sectors since the launch of the customer outreach in October to ₹4.91 lakh crore," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Out of the total, lenders disbursed ₹35,775 crore to MSMEs in November, raising the total customer outreach credit disbursed to ₹72,985 crore since October.

Indian businesses, especially MSMEs have been battling a demand slowdown and a liquidity crunch. Increased credit disbursal by banks will help small businesses scale up operations, which will also lead to job creation.

As far as NBFCs are concerned, PSBs have disbursed ₹25,525 crore in November, as compared to ₹19,628 crore in October, raising the total customer outreach credit disbursal to ₹45,153 crore. NBFCs have been under liquidity pressure after payment defaults by group companies of Infrastructure and Leasing Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) last year.

“Total support sanctioned by PSBs in the form of credit to (including co-origination and on-lending) and pool buyouts from NBFCs since the IL&FS default in September 2018 till November 2019 has risen to ₹4.23 lakh crore, including pool-buyouts of ₹1.24 lakh crore," the ministry said in a statement.

Data shared by the ministry showed that corporate houses borrowed the most during October-November, followed by loans to MSMEs and farm loans.

“PSBS being adequately capitalised and record recovery underway, have sufficient liquidity to support credit growth," it said.