PSBs push RuPay cards to further FinMin’s objective

RuPay, the Indian card payment network, is a product of the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI), the organization in charge of retail payments in the country. As RuPay cards are issued with savings accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), the number of such cards soared quickly. As of 30 November 2020, banks had issued 603.6 million RuPay cards, constituting 60% of all cards in the market. Of this, 970,000 are RuPay credit cards and the others are debit cards, showed Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.