State-owned lenders sanctioned loans worth ₹3,200 crore for small businesses on June 1 under the recently announced emergency credit line guarantee Scheme, the finance ministry said on Monday.

"On a single day 1 June ‘20, PSBs have sanctioned collateral-free loans worth ₹3,200 crore through the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office said in a tweet.

It further said that small businesses in more than 3,000 tier-II towns under the scheme.

The collateral-free loan will enable the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to pay salaries, rent, and restocking expenses.

Last month, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) as a part of some of the key proposals in the government’s ₹20 trillion economic package for the poor and businesses hit by the outbreak of covid-19. The scheme will provide an incentive to banks, and non-bank lenders to offer additional funding facility to MSME borrowers by providing them 100% guarantee for any losses suffered by the lenders due any default. It is expected to provide support to small businesses struggling to meet their operational liabilities due to the nationwide lockdown.

Experts, however, said while the government guarantee will support lenders dealing with high credit risk profiles, effectiveness of the scheme will depend on whether small businesses will be in a position to borrow.

"Small businesses' willingness to borrow can happen when goes up and migrant labourers employed with small and medium enterprises come back to their workplace," Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at CARE ratings said.

