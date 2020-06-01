Last month, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) as a part of some of the key proposals in the government’s ₹20 trillion economic package for the poor and businesses hit by the outbreak of covid-19. The scheme will provide an incentive to banks, and non-bank lenders to offer additional funding facility to MSME borrowers by providing them 100% guarantee for any losses suffered by the lenders due any default. It is expected to provide support to small businesses struggling to meet their operational liabilities due to the nationwide lockdown.