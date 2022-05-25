PSBs to pay 8,000 cr dividend to Centre

“As per Banking Regulation Act, no banking company shall pay any dividend on its shares until all its capitalized expenses, including carry-forward losses, have been completely written off. Although IOB has doubled its profit ( ₹1,710 crore from ₹831 crore the previous year), we could not declare a dividend as we incurred annual losses from 2015 to 2020, the years the bank was under PCA. From last year onwards, we have started building up reserves," said Partha Pratim Sengupta, managing director and chief executive of Indian Overseas Bank.

