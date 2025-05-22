PSU banks gain market share in mortgage loans as private lenders slow down
SummaryPrivate sector banks faced significant challenges in FY25 due to more stress in unsecured loans, less liquidity, and stricter Reserve Bank of India monitoring of small loans.
MUMBAI : Public sector banks have been gaining market share over their private sector peers in mortgage or home loans, thanks to an aggressive push in tier-3 cities and beyond, and as private sector banks grapple with margins.
