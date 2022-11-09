PSU banks may not be able to sustain Q2 performance

Bankers are also convinced that digitization would determine how state-owned lenders will perform in future. According to an executive director at a PSU bank, they are a good investment over a three-five year period as the loan books have largely been cleaned. However, he said, the basic issue remains how digitization will pan out and who is going to implement it. “Many PSU banks do not have resources or product lines. They are losing market share in terms of business and making money only because of the rising interest rate cycle," he said on the condition of anonymity.