PSU banks post higher profitability on better margins, treasury gains in Q1

“Though lumpy corporate bad loan formation is largely behind, the risk of stress is emerging in select weak corporates (pre-covid) such as Vodafone and Future Retail. Although these exposures may not turn non-performing assets (NPAs) soon, banks may shore up provisions at least on Vodafone. That said, public sector banks could see optical improvement in NPAs due to the transfer of NPAs to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) in Q2," the report said.