Heartburn at lenders as loan rates fall but deposit rates don't
Subhana Shaikh 5 min read 03 Dec 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
Floating-rate loans are repriced immediately, while deposit rates are fixed, squeezing margins, public sector bank chiefs told RBI officials ahead of the 5 December policy outcome.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s state-owned banks have raised concerns with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) about the weaker transmission of rate cuts to deposits, with lending rates falling significantly faster and straining their balance sheets, according to three people familiar with the discussions.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story