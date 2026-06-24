PSU banks' stressed asset sales falter on legal risks, valuation gaps

India's 12 public sector banks (PSBs) continue to struggle to recover sour loans despite a unified digital auction platform to seamlessly monetise stressed assets, amid legal uncertainties and a gap between lender expectations and buyer bids.
Over the past 22 months, these banks received bids in fewer than a tenth of the 272,000 auctions of stressed assets, and managed to successfully resolve just 14.74% of the cases that attracted bids, according to two people aware of the development and official data reviewed by Mint.
PSBs conducted 2,72,208 stressed-asset auctions through the Bank Asset Auction Network (Baanknet) platform between 1 July 2024 and April 30, 2026. However, only 26,493 auctions drew bids, implying that over 90% of auction listings failed to receive any bid.