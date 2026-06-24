PSU banks' stressed asset sales falter on legal risks, valuation gaps

Harsh Kumar
4 min read24 Jun 2026, 05:45 AM IST
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Industry experts say the low level of participation reflects the inherent complexities associated with distressed asset purchases.
Summary
PSBs conducted 2,72,208 stressed-asset auctions through the Bank Asset Auction Network (Baanknet) platform between 1 July 2024 and April 30, 2026. However, only 26,493 auctions drew bids, implying that over 90% of auction listings failed to receive any bid.

India's 12 public sector banks (PSBs) continue to struggle to recover sour loans despite a unified digital auction platform to seamlessly monetise stressed assets, amid legal uncertainties and a gap between lender expectations and buyer bids.

Over the past 22 months, these banks received bids in fewer than a tenth of the 272,000 auctions of stressed assets, and managed to successfully resolve just 14.74% of the cases that attracted bids, according to two people aware of the development and official data reviewed by Mint.

PSBs conducted 2,72,208 stressed-asset auctions through the Bank Asset Auction Network (Baanknet) platform between 1 July 2024 and April 30, 2026. However, only 26,493 auctions drew bids, implying that over 90% of auction listings failed to receive any bid.

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Of the auctions that received bids, banks resolved 6,736 cases through One-Time Settlements (OTS), while another 6,893 accounts were upgraded, taking the overall success rate to 14.74%. The recovery generated through these efforts stood at 30,046 crore during the period.

“The Department of Financial Services (DFS) had asked PSBs to redesign their auction infrastructure with the objective of improving value realisation from distressed asset sales,” said the first of two people cited earlier, both speaking on condition of anonymity.

Baanknet is the revamped version of the e-BKray platform, which was originally launched in February 2019. Public sector banks began migrating auctions to Baanknet from July 2024, while the upgraded platform was formally launched in January 2025 as a unified marketplace for sale of bank-owned stressed assets and properties.

Emails sent to the 12 public sector banks, Indian Banks' Association, finance ministry, and DFS remained unanswered till press time.

Structural challenges

Experts attribute the difficulty in selling stressed assets to factors such as title uncertainties and legal risks.

"The low success rate in bank-led stressed asset auctions is primarily due to limited investor appetite for distressed assets, legal and title-related uncertainties, and differences between bank valuation expectations and what buyers are willing to pay," said a senior bank official on condition of anonymity. "Many properties are sold on an 'as is, where is' basis, often with only symbolic possession available to the bank, requiring buyers to undertake extensive due diligence and sometimes lengthy legal follow-up. Consequently, only a small pool of specialised investors participates in such auctions, and bids typically emerge only when assets are offered at significant discounts. This naturally limits both participation and successful resolution rates."

Among lenders, Canara Bank recorded the highest recovery through the platform at 7,061 crore, followed by Punjab National Bank at 5,309 crore, Union Bank of India at 3,385 crore and State Bank of India at 3,021 crore.

Canara Bank also conducted the highest number of auctions at 83,318, accounting for nearly one-third of all auctions on the platform. Punjab National Bank conducted 44,069 auctions, while Union Bank of India conducted 41,651 auctions during the period.

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The data also showed significant divergence in outcomes across lenders. State Bank of India reported the highest success rate at 23.55%, closely followed by Bank of Baroda at 23.45% and Indian Bank at 22.70%. At the other end, Union Bank of India reported a success rate of 9.87%, while Punjab & Sind Bank and Canara Bank reported success rates of 11.41% and 11.63%, respectively.

Industry experts say the low level of participation reflects the inherent complexities associated with distressed asset purchases.

“In the case of an auction, assets are typically sold on an ‘as is, where is’ basis. Additionally, in many cases, banks have only symbolic possession of the asset and not physical possession. It may also be unclear whether the asset is subject to any other claims or liens,” said Raoul Kapoor, co-chief executive officer of Andromeda Sales and Distribution Pvt. Ltd, a loan distributor.

“Therefore, only experienced investors who understand the associated risks and are capable of conducting thorough due diligence participate in such auctions. Even then, they generally bid only when the asset is available at an attractive discount. As a result, participation and competitive bidding in such auctions tend to remain limited,” Kapoor added.

According to a finance ministry statement in March 2025, BAANKNET was built to enhance transparency, accelerate non-performing asset (NPA) resolution and widen investor participation through features such as automated KYC verification, secure payment gateways, bank-verified property titles, nationwide property listings and a standardised auction process.

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The platform is currently being used by all 12 public sector banks as well as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) for listing and auctioning properties across the country.

According to government data, as of 31 March 2026, PSBs reported their strongest asset quality in decades, with gross NPAs at a record low 1.93% (( 2.45 trillion) of advances ( 127 trillion) and net NPAs at 0.39%. The improvement reflects sustained recoveries, legacy write-offs, tighter underwriting and robust credit growth, the government said.

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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