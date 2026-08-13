Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) concessional hedging window was expected to make overseas borrowing an attractive option for public sector companies. Seventy days on, the advantage is already wearing thin. Higher US Treasury yields and a rush of Indian banks into the dollar market have narrowed the cost gap with domestic bonds to just 8-10 basis points (bps), leaving public sector non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) weighing whether to borrow overseas now, wait for better rates, or simply stay home, two PSUs and two merchant bankers said.
PSU non-banks go slow on offshore borrowing as cost edge shrinks
SummaryRBI’s concessional hedging window opened a cheaper route to overseas funds for PSU lenders, but higher US yields and a crowded dollar market have eroded the advantage. With offshore and domestic borrowing costs now nearly at par, PSU non-banks face a tougher funding choice.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) concessional hedging window was expected to make overseas borrowing an attractive option for public sector companies. Seventy days on, the advantage is already wearing thin. Higher US Treasury yields and a rush of Indian banks into the dollar market have narrowed the cost gap with domestic bonds to just 8-10 basis points (bps), leaving public sector non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) weighing whether to borrow overseas now, wait for better rates, or simply stay home, two PSUs and two merchant bankers said.
About the Author
Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.
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