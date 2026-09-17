Public Sector Banks amalgamation: Govt fact-checks viral claim on SBI, PNB, BoB. Here's what it says

The government fact-checked a viral claim that the Centre notified a scheme for the amalgamation of Public Sector Banks. A document, in the name of the Ministry of Finance, was widely circulated online. Here's what the viral document stated and what the government said in its fact check report:
A document circulating on social media claimed that the central government had notified a scheme for the amalgamation of Public Sector Banks.
The purported document was formatted as an Extraordinary Gazette of India from the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Financial Services. It carried the date September 15, 2026, F. No. 10/03/2026-BO.I and G.S.R. 612(E).
The two-page document was attributed to “(Dr. M. P. Sharma), Joint Secretary to the Government of India”.
Notifying the "Scheme of Amalgamation & Structure," the document claimed: “Under the provisions of this Scheme, the specified Transferor Banks listed in Column (2) shall be amalgamated into their respective Transferee Banks specified in Column (3), resulting in the restructured entities as specified in Column (4).”
As per the viral "gazette" notification, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Central Bank of India would be amalgamated into State Bank of India, forming SBI Group.
It further claimed that Union Bank of India, Bank of India and Punjab & Sind Bank would be merged into Punjab National Bank.
The document added that Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank were purportedly to be transferred to Bank of Baroda.
It also claimed that assets, liabilities, rights, claims and obligations would transfer to the respective acquiring banks. Employees were claimed to retain continuity of service, while customer accounts and banking arrangements would remain valid.
PIB Fact Check rejected the document as "fake". It said it was not an official Finance Ministry notification.
"The document is #Fake and has NOT been issued by @FinMinIndia," the PIB factcheck posted on X. "Fake document circulating regarding amalgamation of public sector banks," it said.
It also urged people to "always verify such information through official and credible sources before believing or sharing it".
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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