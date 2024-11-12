Public sector banks grew 11% in first half of FY25, finance ministry data shows

  • The improved operational performance of PSBs was supported by lower levels of bad assets, the ministry said.

Subhash Narayan
Updated12 Nov 2024, 04:39 PM IST
The ministry attributed the improved performance to recent banking reforms. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
The ministry attributed the improved performance to recent banking reforms. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Public-sector banks (PSBs) have maintained their strong performance, reporting 11% on-year growth in aggregate business at 236.04 trillion in the first half of FY25, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

This high growth has been achieved through significantly improved performance of their credit and deposit portfolios. The global credit and deposit portfolios of PSBs grew by 12.9% and 9.5% on-year to 102.29 trillion and Rs. 133.75 trillion, respectively, in the first half of the financial year, the ministry said. Operating and net profit grew 14.4% and 25.6% to 1,50,023 crore and  85,520 crore, respectively, during the period.

Also read: PSU banks are giving the best FD rates in eight years. Here's why.

The improved operational performance of PSBs was supported by lower levels of bad assets. Their gross and net non-performing assets stood at 3.12% and 0.63%, respectively, as of September 2024. The gross and net NPA declined by 108 basis points and 34 basis points on-year.

Banking reforms

The finance ministry attributed the improved performance to banking reforms such as Enhance Access and Service Excellence (EASE), the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), a robust governance framework, and the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL). Review meetings chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman facilitated deliberations on a range of current and emerging issues with the chief executives of PSBs, the ministry added.

Also read: Indian banks roll out policies to indulge employees as chorus grows against work stress

“The reforms and regular monitoring have addressed many concerns and challenges, and resulted in setting-up enhanced systems and processes for credit discipline, recognition and resolution of stressed assets, responsible lending, improved governance, financial inclusion initiatives, technology adoption etc,” the ministry said. These measures have led to sustained financial health and robustness of the banking sector, which is reflected in the current performance of PSBs, it added.

PSBs have also made significant progress on adopting new age technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud and blockchain; upgrading existing digital infrastructure; tackling cybersecurity risks; and taking steps to provide best-in-class customer services, the ministry said.

Also read | Earnings review: Three takeaways from banks’ Q2 results

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 04:39 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryBankingPublic sector banks grew 11% in first half of FY25, finance ministry data shows

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    784.95
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -19.8 (-2.46%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.15
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.55%)

    Tata Power share price

    414.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.25 (-4%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    256.20
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    638.50
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    14.6 (2.34%)

    Coforge share price

    8,099.00
    03:45 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    35.6 (0.44%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,862.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-0.22%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.15
    03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.6 (-0.29%)
    More from 52 Week High

    ITI share price

    295.15
    03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -32.25 (-9.85%)

    Jyothy Labs share price

    441.65
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -35.7 (-7.48%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,789.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -141.5 (-7.33%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,028.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -397.05 (-7.32%)
    More from Top Losers

    Uno Minda share price

    1,002.75
    03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    80.45 (8.72%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    636.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    34.45 (5.72%)

    The Ramco Cements share price

    910.25
    03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    40.3 (4.63%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,241.65
    03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    52.9 (4.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.00-1,470.00
      Chennai
      77,311.00-1,470.00
      Delhi
      77,463.00-1,470.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.00-1,470.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.